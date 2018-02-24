Sports
February 24, 2018 1:40 am
Updated: February 24, 2018 2:03 am

Kelowna Rockets narrowly defeat Seattle Thunderbirds

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

With less than two minutes in the game left to break the tie, the Kelowna Rockets Kole Lind saved the day Friday night against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Cal Foote, Dillon Dube, Leif Mattson, Kaedan Korczak and Lind all with Kelowna goals toward the 5-4 win.

Kelowna’s record improves to 37-18-4-1.

The Rockets only have 11 games left in the regular season.

The Kamloops Blazers visit Kelowna Saturday and then the Rockets leave for a three game road-trip.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hockey
Junior Hockey
Kelowna
Kelowna Rockets
Kole Lind
prospera place
Rockets Win
Seattle Thunderbirds
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News