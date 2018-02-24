Kelowna Rockets narrowly defeat Seattle Thunderbirds

With less than two minutes in the game left to break the tie, the Kelowna Rockets Kole Lind saved the day Friday night against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Cal Foote, Dillon Dube, Leif Mattson, Kaedan Korczak and Lind all with Kelowna goals toward the 5-4 win.

Kelowna’s record improves to 37-18-4-1.

The Rockets only have 11 games left in the regular season.

The Kamloops Blazers visit Kelowna Saturday and then the Rockets leave for a three game road-trip.