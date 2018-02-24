snow angel program
February 24, 2018 12:53 am
Updated: February 24, 2018 1:19 am

Vancouver looking for ‘Snow Angels’ to help seniors clear their walkways

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

WATCH: Timelapse of falling snow on Vancouver streets

A A

With up to 16 centimetres of snow falling in some areas on Friday, and up to another 10 coming over night, the City of Vancouver is calling for volunteers to help clear the sidewalks.

Businesses and residents are required by bylaw to have their walkways cleared by 10 a.m. the day after a snowfall.

READ MORE: Snow. Vancouver. Lamborghini. ‘N’ sign. And other tales from a winter commute

But for some seniors and people with mobility issues, getting that done can be a daunting task.

Story continues below

That’s where a generous donation of time through the city’s Snow Angel program can make all the difference.

READ MORE: For over 10,000 snowy sidewalk warnings, Vancouver might only issue about 500 fines

WATCH: No way for commuters is a fun snow day for others

The program works by matching volunteers with residents who aren’t able to get their sidewalks cleared, said City of Vancouver director of streets Taryn Scollard.

“We encourage everybody if you’re able to volunteer to be a Snow Angel, either formally or informally, but specifically if you are in the south-east part of the city, that’s where volunteers are most needed.”

Scollard said by pitching in, volunteers can do more than just help people in need avoid a potential $250 fine.

READ MORE: Vancouver snow chaos: snowfall causing havoc on roads, buses stuck, traffic lights out

“It also helps people with disabilities and the elderly get around easier if they aren’t able to drive and they do need to go somewhere, or they just want some fresh air,” she said.

“I definitely saw a person in a walker struggling to get around a little bit.”

Anyone interested in volunteering as a snow angel can find more information on the City of Vancouver’s website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Snow
Snow Angel
snow angel program
Vancouver snow
vancouver snow angel
Volunteer
volunteer clear snow
volunteer snow clearing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News