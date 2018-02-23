Translink is promising new Vancouver SkyTrains will cut down commuter times

TransLink has fast-tracked 28 new cars on Metro Vancouver’s Expo and Millenium lines. The new cars are set to hit the tracks by the end of 2019, two years earlier than expected.

“With transit ridership continuing to soar in our region, these additional cars will go a long way in providing relief for our customers,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond. “More trains and more frequent service will ensure you’re more likely to get a spot on the train during rush hour, and more likely to get a seat during the off-peak periods.”

TransLink has also received funding for 24 new Canada Line cars by the end of 2020. The transit provider has already announced an additional 28 Expo and Millennium line cars by early 2019.

READ MORE: Can’t find a SkyTrain seat? TransLink says new trains are on the way

The new trains are expected to increase capacity by 10 per cent for Expo line, 23 per cent for Millennium line and 30 per cent for Canada line. And that means less waiting.

“We wanted to get relief for our customers as quickly as possible,” said Desmond. “There will be shorter wait times throughout the system. During the peak times, we will have capacity for an extra 8,200 passengers.”

WATCH HERE: TransLink to consider extended Skytrain hours

In 2017, ridership grew by more than 12 per cent on the Expo and Millennium lines, and over six per cent on the Canada line.

The federal government is footing half of the $298-million bill, with the province kicking in 33 per cent and TransLink the other 17 per cent.

READ MORE: TransLink to study extending SkyTrain hours on weekends

“The key part of the announcement today is that we are not going to be leaving people behind,” said Premier John Horgan. “With increased capacity on the Expo and Millennium line more people can be assured they are going to get to work on time.”

Horgan also spoke about the province’s next phase for transit, which includes the Broadway subway line and the Surrey LRT. The B.C. government is currently negotiating with the region’s mayors on how municipalities will cover 20 per cent of the costs. The premier was also asked why the Pattullo Bridge replacement is part of the provincial plan and not replacing the aging Massey Tunnel.

“Our focus is on trying to realize the 10-year plan of the mayor’s council,” said Horgan. “The mayor’s council did not include a Massey Bridge in their plan.”