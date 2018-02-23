Ontario man on probation after child luring convictions arrested again

A convicted sex offender who was featured in a Global News investigation on Ontario’s probation system last year has once again been arrested, Global News has learned.

Police have not yet said what he may have been charged with.

Kyle McLauchlan was placed on the sex offender registry for 20 years in 2013 after he was convicted of child luring and sentenced to 18 months in jail.

He was also put on probation for three years, the terms stating he could not interact with anyone under 18 or use a computer except with approval of his probation officer or for “employment related purposes.”

McLauchlan was convicted again in 2016 while on probation; this time for child luring, as well as attempting to make child pornography and failing to comply with the conditions of his probation. He was sentenced to six months in prison after time served and another three years of probation with similar conditions to those of his first conviction.

In May, McLauchlan’s case was featured in a Global News investigative series that exposed shortcomings in the province’s probation system and limitations faced by probation officers.

Global News’ Chief Investigative Correspondent Carolyn Jarvis reported in late January that McLauchlan may be breaching the conditions of his probation.

Three women and a teenage girl said they communicated with a man who said he was photographer and could get them modelling jobs. But first, they said he insisted they send him photos, including nude shots.

His name, “Kyle Mann,” is believed to be an alias used by McLauchlan.

