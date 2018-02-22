Weather
Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver Friday

It could be a slick and messy commute for motorists Friday morning.

A snowfall warning has now been issued for Metro Vancouver, starting on Friday.

Snowfall amounts of about 10 centimetres are expected.

The snowfall warning is in effect for the entire region, including Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Environment Canada says snowfall is expected to begin early Friday morning and taper off late Friday afternoon.

Some areas could see mixed rain and snow in the afternoon but the majority of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound will see snow.

Drivers are urged to leave extra time Friday morning to get to work and appointments. There were a number of accidents across the region on Thursday morning, which tied up traffic for hours.

Further inland where surface temperatures are expected to remain at or below the freezing mark, a risk of freezing drizzle will exist.

Environment Canada says a second system will move across the region Friday night, bringing a good possibility of flurries.

The agency has also issued a highway alert for the Sea to Sky Highway Friday.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

For drivers travelling the Sea to Sky Highway Friday, be prepared for changing conditions and make sure to have tires with three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol or the M+S (mud and snow) symbol, with at least 3.5 mm tread.

Trucks travelling this route are also required to carry chains.

