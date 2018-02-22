Man fighting for his life after head-on crash east of Edmonton

An 80-year-old man was critically injured after being involved in a head-on crash on Highway 14 Wednesday night, according to Strathcona County RCMP.

Police said at around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a stretch of the highway between Range Road 222 and Range Road 221 after a car collided with a wide-load truck. Only the man in the car was injured, according to police.

The RCMP said investigators believe the car was headed west and the truck was headed east at the time of the collision. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash.

At 8:45 p.m., police said Highway 14 between Range Road 222 and Range Road 221 “will be closed for at least the next two hours” while investigators worked to determine what happened.