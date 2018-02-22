Traffic
February 22, 2018 1:27 am

Man fighting for his life after head-on crash east of Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

An 80-year-old man was critically injured after being involved in a head-on crash on Highway 14 Wednesday night, according to Strathcona County RCMP.

Craig Ryan/ Global News
A A

An 80-year-old man was critically injured after being involved in a head-on crash on Highway 14 Wednesday night, according to Strathcona County RCMP.

Police said at around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a stretch of the highway between Range Road 222 and Range Road 221 after a car collided with a wide-load truck. Only the man in the car was injured, according to police.

The RCMP said investigators believe the car was headed west and the truck was headed east at the time of the collision. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash.

At 8:45 p.m., police said Highway 14 between Range Road 222 and Range Road 221 “will be closed for at least the next two hours” while investigators worked to determine what happened.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Highway 14
Range Road 221
Range Road 222
Strathcona County
Strathcona County RCMP
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News