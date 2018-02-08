Teen killed after SUV collides with flatbed truck in central Alberta

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating after the 16-year-old driver of an SUV was killed when his vehicle collided with a flatbed truck in central Alberta on Thursday morning.

Police said officers were called to a crash on Arbutus Road south of Highway 11 at about 8:30 a.m. Investigators believe the SUV was headed north when it collided with a truck that was heading south.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene while the two people in the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the RCMP, poor visibility and weather are believed to have played a role in the crash.

Traffic was being rerouted around the scene of the collision and police did not say when traffic would return to normal.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said drivers in the area should avoid unnecessary travel because of the poor driving conditions.