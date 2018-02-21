Survivors of ‘60s Scoop share painful past with Alberta government

A rarely talked about chapter in Canadian history is being acknowledged as survivors of the ’60s Scoop have been participating in province-wide engagement sessions with Alberta politicians.

Calgary is host to one of six meetings where survivors are invited to share their painful past.

Erin Salomons said she was forced into an adoption by a family she never felt she belonged with. She joined the conversation on Wednesday that’s aimed at helping the provincial government shape a meaningful apology.

READ MORE: What was the ‘60s Scoop’? Aboriginal children taken from homes a dark chapter in Canada’s history

“There’s no shame, and for us as survivors, when we share our stories it creates empathy and shame can survive,” Salomons said.

“We don’t need pity, we need empathy and compassion and that empowers us.”

Throughout the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s the federal government removed Indigenous children from their reserve homes, placing them with non-Indigenous families. Many suffered abuse and trauma.

Survivor Wanda Trytten is also participating in the sessions.

“There are no words. I can’t describe the pain people went through who lived it,” Trytten said.

“No amount of money can repair that damage, it’s always going to be a part of you.”

READ MORE: ’60s Scoop settlement ‘first step’ in reconciliation with Indigenous victims: Bennett

The sessions were inspired by survivor Adam North Peigan, president of the ’60s Scoop Indigenous Society of Alberta.

“It’s been wearing but I enjoy the opportunity to do a project that begins reconciliation… it’s long overdue and it should have happened a long time ago,” North Peigan said.

Watch from January 2018: The ’60s Scoop is emerging into the spotlight in Alberta as the government is poised to make an apology to Indigenous communities that suffered in silence due to forced adoptions. Jill Croteau reports.

Indigenous relations minister Richard Feehan has been present at every session to listen to the survivors’ stories.

“It’s not like we can make the past disappear,” he said.

“We have learned more and more about the devastation that happened to people as they lost their families, relationships, community and language and from that we can have faith we can achieve some of those outcomes we want.”

A report highlighting some of the stories and intentions from survivors will be presented to Premier Rachel Notley who is expected to make a formal and public apology to the thousands of survivors later this year.