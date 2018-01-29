Métis ’60s Scoop survivors file lawsuit against Canadian, Saskatchewan gov’ts

Métis ’60s Scoop survivors have filed a lawsuit against the Canadian and Saskatchewan governments.

Robert Doucette filed the statement of claim on Monday saying that both governments breached their fiduciary duty and common-law duties of care owed to him and others survivors.

“Both levels of government are not taking responsibility for their actions and now leave Métis ’60s Scoop survivors no choice but to defend ourselves,” Doucette said outside Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

“We will hold both levels of government accountable for the damage they brought on Métis individuals, our families and our communities.”

The documents do not specify a dollar amount being sought and this is expected to be only one of many statement of claims filed by survivors.

Doucette, a former president of Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, is asking for damages to be determined by the court.

Earlier this year, the Canadian government announced it would pay hundreds of millions to First Nations children who were taken from their homes and placed with non-Indigenous families, but Métis were left out of the compensation package.

Carolyn Bennett, the federal minister for Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs, said last week that all parties involved need to come together and discuss what a settlement would look like and are committed to resolving all childhood litigation.