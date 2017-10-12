Canada
October 12, 2017 3:04 pm

Métis Nation – Saskatchewan calls for inclusion in ‘60s Scoop settlement

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Coverage of the '60s Scoop compensation deal announced by the federal government.

A A

The Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN-S) is disappointed Métis people were excluded from the recent ‘60s Scoop compensation deal.

MN-S president Glen McCallum said while he is happy First Nations and Inuit people received a settlement, the decision to not include Métis is troubling.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Saskatoon ’60s Scoop survivor reacts to federal settlement

“I am deeply saddened, confused, and extremely disappointed that our Métis citizens who were no less part of this painful and cruel action known as the ‘60s Scoop, are not included nor acknowledged in the federal announcement,” McCallum said in a statement.

McCallum said the exclusion is just another example of Métis people not being recognized as Indigenous people even though they are included in the constitution.

He is looking to rectify the situation with the federal government.

“This federal government has repeatedly asserted the prioritization and importance of Canada’s relationship with Indigenous people,” McCallum stated.

“I am confused and frustrated because our Métis leadership have been part of discussions to determine a solution to this painful past but there was no acknowledgement of Métis at all in the settlement announcement.”

READ MORE: Ottawa pledges $800M for ’60s Scoop victim compensation, reconciliation foundation

The federal government announced on Oct. 6 it would pay up to $750 million in compensation to thousands of Aboriginals who were removed from their families between the 1960s and 1980s and adopted by non-Indigenous families.

Another $50 million is to be set aside for a new Indigenous Healing Foundation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
'60s Scoop
60s Scoop agreement
60s Scoop history
60s Scoop payout
60s scoop settlement
First Nations reconciliation
indigenous reconciliation
Indigenous Victims '60s Scoop
Métis Nation – Saskatchewan ‘60s Scoop
Metis Nation Saskatchewan
MN-S
MN-S ‘60s Scoop

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News