FSIN chief calls for further apology for ’60s Scoop

A multi-million dollar settlement to the victims of the ’60s Scoop is a step in the right direction, but isn’t enough, according to Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron.

Ottawa announced on Friday that it will be paying up to $750 million to those victims who were taken from their homes.

“Realistically, it’s not going to be enough,” Cameron said. “But, we want to thank the federal government for at least chipping away at the ’60s Scoop and addressing it.”

During the ’60s Scoop, authorities took around 20,000 First Nations children from their homes on and off reserves between the 1960s and 1980s and placed them either in foster care or allowed them to be adopted by non-indigenous families.

The multi-million dollar compensation is designed to settle many of the lawsuits from survivors, who say ’60s Scoop led to mental disorders, substance abuse and suicide; stripping them of their heritage.

The agreement is aimed at compensating around 20,000 survivors who are eligible to receive compensation, which breaks down to between $25,000 and $50,000 per victim. But Cameron said there are many different paths to healing.

“Some will take the compensation,” Cameron said. “Some just need a formal public apology from [Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs] Minister Carolyn Bennett to say ‘we’re very sorry, we’re here to heal and we’re praying for each and every one of you.'”

FSIN is currently working on an apology with Saskatchewan’s government; they’re also asking for compensation.

“The last time we had discussed it, [the provincial government] said there would be no compensation,” Cameron said. “But now that the federal government stepped up, maybe they could match it or maybe 50 per cent of the investment.”

There is no word from the provincial government on when an apology will take place.