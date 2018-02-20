World’s Longest Hockey Game organizer honoured with rare silver stick from teammates, Oilers

Being one of 40 men to play in a hockey game that lasted a whopping 251 hours and nine minutes, Strathcona County’s Brent Saik is already in a rather exclusive club. And less than 24 hours after the World’s Longest Hockey Game wrapped up east of Edmonton, Saik joined another exclusive club: he and former U.S. President Barack Obama are now the only two non-National Hockey League (NHL) players to be given a silver stick.

Saik was given the commemorative stick ahead of the Edmonton Oilers game against the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

The silver stick, which players say feels like it weighs about 10 kilograms, is normally awarded to NHL players by their hockey teams when they reach a significant milestone like 1,000 games played in the league. Before players from the World’s Longest Hockey Game and the Edmonton Oilers gave Saik his memento, Barack Obama had been the only non-NHL player to be given the commemorative stick when the Los Angeles Kings visited the White House three years ago, according to the stick’s manufacturer.

“When the idea of the silver stick was presented to us, all the guys from the World’s Longest Hockey Game were on board immediately,” said Global Edmonton sports anchor Kevin Karius, who also played with Saik at the epic hockey game earlier this week. “We all know how much Brent deserves something like this for all he’s done.”

Tuesday wasn’t the first time members of the Oilers showed their support for Saik this month. A number of players, including Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins dropped by Saik’s private rink east of Edmonton to cheer him on. Head coach Todd McLellan also paid a visit, as did former Oiler Craig Simpson.

Saik’s 10-day hockey game this month unofficially set a new record for longest hockey game played but more importantly, raised money for the Alberta Cancer Foundation to support the Terry Fox Research Institute’s PROFYLE project. As of Tuesday evening, the hockey game had generated $922,501.39 in donations and several days after the game started, an anonymous donor came forward to say they were so moved by Saik and his fellow players’ efforts, they wanted to match all individual donations to the game.

Among the words inscribed on Saik’s silver stick are all the years in which he’s played in a hockey game attempting to set a new record for the world’s longest match. In honour of Saik’s father who also lost a battle with cancer, the stick also says, “Good game son.” According to Karius, the phrase is what Saik heard from his father every time he had finished playing a baseball game growing up.

The first time Saik organized the World’s Longest Hockey Game was in 2003. Before this year’s event, the event had raised more than $3.4 million for cancer charities.

