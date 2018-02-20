Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 20 2018 8:13pm 03:35 World’s Longest Hockey Game 2018 is over! It was a gruelling 11 days but the record – unofficially – is back in their hands. Quinn Ohler has more on the hockey hangover and the impact the game will have on those with cancer. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4037153/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4037153/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?