Edmonton Oilers back home to take on powerhouse Boston Bruins

It’s been quite a streak for the Boston Bruins.

On Nov. 26, the Bruins lost 4-2 to the Edmonton Oilers. Since then, they’ve gone 26-5-4.

“Very strong team,” said Oilers head coach Todd McLellan. “Strong team concept. They get it from all four lines. Their D contribute. Both goaltenders are going.”

The Oilers host the Bruins on Tuesday night at Rogers Place. They’ll need another strong start from Cam Talbot in goal, who stopped 55 of 58 shots in two games on the weekend.

“Trying to be a little bit more patient, get back to playing game. Challenging shooters. Getting my reads right,” explained Talbot, who was admittedly shaky in games against Florida and Vegas last week.

“I want to get back to playing game and giving the boys in front of me a chance to win.”

The Oilers snapped a six-game losing streak Sunday with a win over Colorado. They’ve fallen way out of the playoff race and are expected to be sellers come Monday’s trade deadline.

“It affects the group. Leading up to it, there’s a lot of scuttlebutt, a lot of rumours floating around,” said McLellan.

“It affects people. They’re humans. We can pretend and be courageous and tell them don’t think about it, but it doesn’t work that way.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Maroon – McDavid – Caggiula

Lucic – Draisaitl – Cammalleri

Khaira – Strome – Slepyshev

Puljujarvi – Letestu – Kassian

Nurse – Larsson

Klefbom – Russell

Davidson – Benning

Talbot

The Oilers have won six straight against the Bruins. The game is on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.