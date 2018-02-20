Province adds death of James ‘Sandy’ Lyle to unsolved crimes program

Nova Scotia has added the 2012 homicide of a Halifax man to its unsolved crimes program — which offers a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

James Alexander “Sandy” Lyle’s body was discovered on Feb. 19, 2012, and police continue to investigate his death, which was deemed to be the result of foul play.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) are now asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Anything, no matter how small, could help with the investigation,” said Insp. Kevin O’Blenis, the officer in charge of HRP’s integrated criminal investigation division.

According to Halifax police, officers responded to a report of a person lying unconscious on Montague Mines Road on the evening of Feb. 19, 2012. When officers arrived they found Lyle’s body.

Lyle was reportedly last seen leaving the former Rodeo Lounge in Burnside Park earlier that evening.

“The family of Mr. Lyle have experienced a terrible loss and deserve answers,” said Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Keith Colwell on behalf of Justice Minister Mark Furey, in a press release on Tuesday. “We believe there are individuals who have information and I am asking them to please come forward to police.”

Police say that anyone with information should call the unsolved crimes program at 1-888-710-9090.

Those who do come forward will have to provide their names and contact information.