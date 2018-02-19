Shots fired at Port Coquitlam home Sunday night

A typically quiet Port Coquitlam neighborhood was the scene of a drive-by shooting Sunday night.

Coquitlam RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at around 8:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of Ulster St.

Police say no one was injured.

Reports say someone in a passing vehicle leaned out and fired at the house, shooting out the rear window of an SUV in the driveway.

Staff Sgt. Tony Porato says it’s too soon in the investigation to say if any shots hit the home, and it’s also unclear if the incident is related to ongoing gang violence in Metro Vancouver.

“The occupants of the residence are known to police and have been involved with police in the past, and at this point we don’t believe there’s any danger to the surrounding neighbourhood,” he said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.