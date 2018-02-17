Man killed in Coquitlam shooting, burning car found nearby

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is looking into a shooting in Coquitlam that left one man dead.

RCMP arrived at Sylvan Place and Riverview Crescent just after 10 p.m. Friday following reports of shots fired.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was transported to hospital where he later died.

A dark-coloured sedan was found on fire nearby at Mariner Way and Dartmoor Drive.

IHIT has been called in to investigate. It said it believes the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448).