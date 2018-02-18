Inmate dies while in custody at Drumheller Institution

A 29-year-old inmate has died while in custody at Drumheller Institution, according to Correctional Service Canada.

In a news release, the agency said Anatoly Eichman died Saturday, but didn’t provide any details about the cause of death. He had been serving his time since June 2, 2017.

At the time of his death, Eichman was serving a sentence of two years, five months and 21 days for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition.

Correctional Service Canada said it will “review the circumstances and contact the police and the coroner if required.”

Eichman’s next of kin has been notified. No other information has been released.