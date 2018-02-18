This week on Focus Montreal: February 18

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

It airs Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who they met on this week’s program:

Projet Montreal’s first 100 days

Montreal’s new administration has just passed its 100 days in office benchmark and there has been no shortage of high profile issues.

From tax increases for demerged cities, to new road safety recommendations, Mayor Valerie Plante and her party have been on the defensive.

Jamie Orchard sat down with city councillor Craig Sauvé to talk about Projet Montreal’s sometimes controversial policies, including the move to drop the Cavendish extension as a top priority.

READ MORE: Suburban mayors reject Montreal’s capital works budget

The Missing Children’s Network launches new program to stem youth runaways

The Missing Children’s Network launches new program warning youth about the pitfalls of running away from home.

The organization says there are 5,000 reported runaway cases every year in Quebec. Of those children, one in every three falls victim to sexual exploitation.

Those numbers are what motivated the non-profit to launch SHINE.

The new interactive prevention workshop, for children ages 10 to 13, will be offered in French and English to schools across the province.

Jamie Orchard sits down with Pina Arcamone, the executive director of The Missing Children’s Network, to learn more about the program.

READ MORE: New Quebec program targeting youth to stem runaways, teen sexual exploitation

Montreal surgeon calling for change after becoming a cancer patient himself

A Montreal surgeon who spent more than 42 years treating cancer patients is now on the other side of the table.

Dr. Philip Gordon was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2016.

He has just published a missive to his colleagues to hopefully help change the way they treat their patients.

Jamie Orchard sits down with Dr. Gordon to find out more about how his experience has changed his point of view.

READ MORE: From doctor to patient: Montreal surgeon documents his battle with cancer as tables turn