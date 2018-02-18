Blast of winter weather leaves thousands without power on B.C.’s south coast

Thousands on B.C.’s south coast are without power on Sunday following an overnight blast of winter weather.

A combination of heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures kept BC Hydro crews busy for much of Saturday night.

More than 9,000 customers in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast were without power as of 10 a.m. Sunday. Crews were also working to restore power to parts of Vancouver Island where just over 12,000 customers are affected.

Approximately five centimetres of snow fell on the Metro Vancouver region, according to Environment Canada.

More cold weather is expected to hit the region this week.

Elsewhere, a travel advisory is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway with up to 30 centimetres of snow expected to fall by Sunday afternoon.

Drive BC says drivers should take extreme caution as blowing snow will cause extremely low visibility. Drivers are also being told to watch for maintenance crews and give them space to get by.