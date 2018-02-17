Snowfall hits southern B.C. — and more could be on the way

B.C’s south coast was hit by snow on Saturday morning — and more could be on the way.

Metro Vancouver saw about 5 cm of snowfall on Saturday morning, with precipitation shifting between rain and snow.

Cold and unsettled weather could lead to more snowfall on Sunday. Arctic air is expected to stick around, with daytime temperatures hovering just above freezing while temperatures could drop to -10 C overnight.

Some roads were especially slick, leading to some early-morning chaos on the roads.

Other parts of southern B.C. — such as the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, Elk Valley, Similkameen, Nicola, the Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, South Thompson and the Kootenays — could see 15 to 25 cm of snowfall.

High-elevation highway passes in those regions could expect 20 to 30 cm of snowfall.

Officials are reminding people to take extra precautions if heading into the backcountry this weekend due to possible avalanche conditions, as a new dumping of snow can create unpredictable conditions.

According to the province, search-and-rescue teams in B.C. have responded to more than 160 incidents since the beginning of the year.

