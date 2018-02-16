Fresh snow means higher avalanche risks warns North Shore Rescue

Anybody wanting to hit the mountains this weekend is being cautioned to stay out of the backcountry.

North Shore Rescue manager Doug Pope says the fresh snow expected to fall over the weekend brings higher avalanche risks.

“Right from the alpine through to below treeline for the south coast mountains,” said Pope. “When you start to see all red on that forecast it’s really a [sign] to kind of enjoy the snow on the local mountains within the resorts.”

He said ski hills are a safe option, as they control avalanche risks.

Pope said their priority is rescuers’ safety, noting the team won’t go out if the terrain is dangerous.

Wet snow accumulations of about 10 centimetres are expected at the higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this weekend. Snow will fall near and north of Squamish.

According to the province, search and rescue teams in B.C. have responded to more than 160 incidents since the beginning of the year.