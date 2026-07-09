Up to 50 mm of rain could batter downtown Toronto, warning says

Toronto is under a yellow warning for severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, with predictions suggesting as much as 50 millimetres of rain could fall.
Just after 3 p.m., Environment Canada issued an updated yellow warning spanning Etobicoke to downtown Toronto.
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The weather agency predicted a storm moving eastwards at 55 kilometres per hour, bringing masses of rain and covering the waterfront and Toronto Island.
“Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility,” the warning said.
The severe thunderstorm warnings come when storms are expected shortly that could produce damaging hail, wind or rain.
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