Up to 50 mm of rain could batter downtown Toronto, warning says

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto is under a yellow warning for severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, with predictions suggesting as much as 50 millimetres of rain could fall.

Just after 3 p.m., Environment Canada issued an updated yellow warning spanning Etobicoke to downtown Toronto.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The weather agency predicted a storm moving eastwards at 55 kilometres per hour, bringing masses of rain and covering the waterfront and Toronto Island.

“Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility,” the warning said.

The severe thunderstorm warnings come when storms are expected shortly that could produce damaging hail, wind or rain.