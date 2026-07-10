Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew to provide flood response update

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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew will update reporters on the provincial flood response plan, as parts of the province continue to face intense flooding and cresting waterways.

More than 50 communities in Manitoba have declared flood-related states of local emergency – including several in the Parkland region, such as the Town of Swan River.

In a news release Thursday, the province announced additional in-person assistance for flood-affected residents of Swan River. Those supports will include in-person help filing insurance claims and financial assistance applications, the Manitoba government said.

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Other western Manitoba communities, including the cities of Brandon and Dauphin, are also dealing with the effects of high water.

In Brandon, preparations for the anticipated crest of the Assiniboine River are underway. On Thursday, the city sent a notice to residents in areas that may flood when the river peaks, advising them to pack a go bag in case of evacuation.

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The Dauphin Regional Health Centre also remains closed due to flooding. Residents must travel at least 45 km out of town to Ste Rose General Hospital or Grandview District Hospital if they require emergency medical care.