Peel police search for missing 73-year-old woman

Peel Regional Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 73-year-old woman.

Carole Berry was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Hurontario Street and Elgin Drive in Brampton.

Police said Berry may be operating a grey 2017 Subaru Outback with the licence plate ATTV739.

Police and her family are concerned for her safety.

Berry is described as 5’8″, 105 lbs., with a slim build and grey hair that is ear-length. She was last seen wearing a light blue sweater, black pants, a maroon winter jacket, black gloves, boots and was carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Berry is asked to call investigators at the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.