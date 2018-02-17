Alex Beaulieu-Marchand captures Olympic bronze medal in slopestyle

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Quebec City has captured Canada’s sixthteenth medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, securing bronze in the men’s slopestyle early Sunday.

Known as “ABM,” Beaulieu-Marchand was the highest-ranked Canadian in the qualifying round.

He was the only Canadian to compete in men’s ski slopestyle at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, when he advanced to the final but did not secure a medal.

Evan McEachran, a 20-year-old from Oakville, Ont., ended up sixth and Teal Harle of Campbell River, B.C., finished fifth, just missing the podium.

Slopestyle made its debut at the 2014 winter Olympics, and involves performing a variety of acrobatic jumps while negotiating a sloping course featuring rails and ramps.

