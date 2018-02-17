Sports
February 17, 2018 11:42 pm
Updated: February 18, 2018 12:42 am

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand captures Olympic bronze medal in slopestyle

By National Online Journalist, Politics  Global News

Evan McEachran of Canada competes in the men's skiing slopestyle qualification at the Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Quebec City has captured Canada’s sixthteenth medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, securing bronze in the men’s slopestyle early Sunday.

Known as “ABM,” Beaulieu-Marchand was the highest-ranked Canadian in the qualifying round.

He was the only Canadian to compete in men’s ski slopestyle at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, when he advanced to the final but did not secure a medal.

Evan McEachran, a 20-year-old from Oakville, Ont., ended up sixth and Teal Harle of Campbell River, B.C., finished fifth, just missing the podium.

Slopestyle made its debut at the 2014 winter Olympics, and involves performing a variety of acrobatic jumps while negotiating a sloping course featuring rails and ramps.

More to come.

