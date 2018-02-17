Construction begins on Montreal’s first day centre for the terminally ill

Saint Raphael the Archangel Church in Outremont is being renovated into a new facility for the terminally ill.

The church has been closed for almost nine years but volunteers have been working tirelessly for years to transform the 1930s church into a palliative care centre.

Marco Ottoni is one of those volunteers.

“Its almost hard to believe construction is here,” Ottoni told Global News.

“We raised $7.1 million — the goal is $10 million. That would cover the retrofitting, furniture and the first two years of operating budget.”

The group is also working on a deal with the province to subsidize part of the day centre.

The palliative care centre would have 12 beds while the day centre, in the church’s basement, would offer respite care for those living their final days, as well as space and services for their families.

Services include art and music therapy, board games and even personal care such as manicures and hairdressing.

“It’s a great respite for primary caregivers also,” Ottoni said.

“I’m super-excited. There are many challenges ahead of us as the more important chapter is starting. Our next challenge is hiring the right staff,” he explained. “So much of what we’re going to be offering is going to be run by volunteers.”

As soon as the facility opens, the centre would need up to 400 volunteers to help it run smoothly.

Most of the volunteers trying to get this project together were part of the congregation lead by the church’s last priest, Father Gerry Sinel.

Father Gerry worked closely with the dying, and according to Ottoni, he always wanted the church to be a palliative care home or residence.

When Father Gerry passed away, members of his congregation came together to make his wish come true.

Ottoni says they’re hoping construction will wrap up between December 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.