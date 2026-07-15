Zero-emission vehicle sales spiked nearly 20% in May, says StatCan

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Sales of zero-emission vehicles soared almost 20 per cent in May, according to Statistics Canada, with more than 18,000 sold across the country.

Zero-emission vehicle sales in Canada have been rising sharply ever since the federal government revived consumer rebates for some electric vehicles (EVs) in February.

EV sales have also been increasing ever since the war in the Middle East launched at the end of February and sent gas prices surging.

Statistics Canada said Wednesday that there were a total of 190,564 new motor vehicles sold in May, including zero-emission vehicles and traditional gas-powered models. This was a drop of 1.9 per cent from a year earlier, with new truck sales falling 2.2 per cent and sales of new passenger cars ticking up 0.1 per cent.

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Zero-emission vehicle sales totalled 18,308 in May, up 19.7 per cent from a year earlier.

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That also means the proportion of vehicles sold that were zero-emission vehicles was 9.6 per cent in the month, up from 7.9 per cent a year earlier, the agency says.

In April, zero-emission vehicle sales in Canada increased 21.2 per cent from a year earlier, with 17,795 sold.

Zero-emission vehicle is how the agency classifies all “vehicles that produce no tailpipe emissions or pollutants when operating.” Most EVs sold in Canada are classified as zero-emission vehicles, including both fully battery electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, as well as vehicles that are use hydrogen fuel cells.

Under the federal consumer rebate program, Canadians who purchase or lease a battery-electric or fuel cell electric vehicle will receive up to $5,000 and up to $2,500 for plug-in hybrids priced up to $50,000. That $50,000 cap does not apply if the vehicles are made in Canada.

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Ottawa allocated $2.275 billion toward the rebate program, which is to last up to five years.

In the first three months since launching the rebates, Canadians reportedly claimed more than $122 million in rebates for new EV purchases.