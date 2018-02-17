Halifax firefighters deliver care packages to those in need

Firefighters in Halifax spent Saturday giving back by delivering care packages to those in need around the city through their Subbing In For Hunger program.

“The idea behind the event initially was to donate them to the homeless communities,” said Jack MacDonald, one of the firefighters taking part in the event.

“This year they’re donating them to various shelters to help people that are not only homeless, but struggle with getting the basic personal items that they need on a day-to-day basis.”

Similar programs also take place through the streets of Halifax around Christmas time.

Each care package contains a number of personal items, such as deodorant, a toothbrush and toothpaste as well as warm socks, a new hat and a sub sandwich.

The items were donated by Metro Subway and Atlantic Superstore and packed into 100 individual kits.

“I think sometimes we take for granted the basic comforts in life,” McDonald said.

“It’s so easy for a lot of us, but some people struggle with that, whether they’re homeless or even if they do have a home and they have to make that choice whether it’s gonna be food … or shelter. Not everyone has access or means to acquire these items.”

In addition to the care packages, 100 extra subs were donated to Metro Turning Point, a homeless shelter on Barrington Street.

The idea for the event came from a local firefighter.

“One of our members, Joel Doyle, has a family member that struggled with homelessness and whatnot, so it became very true to his heart to start something like this,” said fellow firefighter James Turple.

“He couldn’t be here this year and being the team players that we all are, we took this one to make sure that it’s done right and support him.”

The firefighters say they hope to continue spreading goodwill in the local community through events like Subbing In For Hunger.

“It means everything. It’s important to show the community we care,” Turple said.

“Hopefully we can continue to grow the event [and] inspire others to do a similar task and hopefully we can help the community we serve in to show these individuals today that there are people thinking of them and we are there to help them as much as we can,” added McDonald.