February 17, 2018 7:37 am

Quebec’s Samuel Girard claims gold in men’s 1,000 metre short track speedskating

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canada's Samuel Girard, of Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., competes in the men's 1000-metre short-track speedskating quarter-finals at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, February 17, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada’s Samuel Girard has won gold in men’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskating at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., native finished in one minute and 24.650 seconds in his Olympic debut.

John-Henry Krueger of the U.S., took silver while Seo Yira of South Korea collected bronze.

Girard, 21, had finished fourth in his semifinal but advanced when fellow Canadian Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., was assessed a penalty.

Girard finished just off the podium earlier in the Games in the 1,500.

