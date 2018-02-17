Canada
February 17, 2018 7:27 am
Updated: February 17, 2018 7:46 am

Canada’s Kim Boutin wins bronze in women’s 1,500 metre short track speedskating

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canada's Kim Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., leads the pack in the women's 1500-metre short-track speedskating heats at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, February 17, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A A

Canadian short-track speedskater Kim Boutin has her second bronze medal of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games after finishing third in the women’s 1,500 metres.

Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., came through a crowded seven-skater field to claim the bronze in a time of two minutes, 25.834 seconds.

READ MORE: Canada’s Kim Boutin receiving online death threats following her speedskating bronze-medal win

South Korea’s Choi Minjeong won gold while Li Jinyu of China took silver.

Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., failed to qualify for the final after she was penalized in her semifinal.

Boutin won her first ever Olympic medal on Tuesday when she took bronze in the women’s 500.

More coming.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada medals
Canada Olympics
Kim Boutin
Olympic Games
olympics 2018
PyeongChang 2018
Pyeongchang Winter Games
Speedskating
Winter Games
Winter Olympics 2018
Women's Short track

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News