Here’s what Canada did while you were sleeping on Day 8 of the 2018 Winter Olympics

It was a slow start for Canada on Day 8 of the 2018 Winter Olympics with most of the events taking place later in the day on Saturday.

Here’s what you missed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang while you were sleeping.

Men’s hockey

Team Canada dropped a 3-2 decision to the Czech Republic in a shootout Saturday, moving to 1-1 in the tournament. Wojtek Wolski scored for Canada in the shootout while Maxim Lapierre, Derek Roy, Rene Bourque and Maxim Noreau missed. Petr Koukal and Jan Kouvar were successful for the Czechs against Ben Scrivens.

Patrick Chan ends Olympic career

Canadian figure skating legend Patrick Chan ended his Olympic career by finishing 9th in the men’s single free skate. Chan performed to Jeff Buckley’s rendition of Hallelujah in the free skate program on Saturday, finishing shy of a medal with a total score of 263.43 in his final event.

Women’s ski slopestyle

Canada’s Dara Howell didn’t get a chance to defend her Olympic title after failing to qualify for the ski slopestyle final. The freestyle skier had a rough go in qualifying runs, finishing 21st overall.

Men’s Curling

The Canadian men’s team suffered its first loss of the curling round robin. A dominant Swedish team beat them 5-2. Sweden now leads the men’s standings with a 5-0 record.

In other men’s curling action on Saturday, Italy beat Japan 6-5, and Switzerland secured a 7-5 victory over Norway.

Women’s Super-G (Super Giant Slalom)

Ester Ledecka collected the gold medal in the Women’s Super-G Friday night, as the event favourite Lindsey Von finished sixth. Valerie Grenier of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was 23rd, Toronto’s Candace Crawford was 29th and Roni Remme of Toronto finished 37th in the Olympic super-G

Women’s 1,500 metre short track speedskating

Canadian short-track speedskater Kim Boutin has her second bronze medal of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games after finishing third in the women’s 1,500 metres.

Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., came through a crowded seven-skater field to claim the bronze in a time of two minutes, 25.834 seconds.

Men’s 1,000 metre short track speedskating

To finish off the day, Canada’s Samuel Girard has won gold in men’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskating at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., native finished in one minute and 24.650 seconds in his Olympic debut.

–with a file from The Canadian Press