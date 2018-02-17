Fans thank Patrick Chan as Canadian figure skater ends Olympic career

Fans thanked Canadian figure skating legend Patrick Chan following his final performance at the 2018 Winter Olympics after missing the podium in his final skate.

In the final Olympics of his career, Chan performed to Jeff Buckley’s rendition of Hallelujah in the free skate program on Saturday, finishing shy of a medal with a total score of 263.43 in his final event.

“The way I have been training and the way I went into this competition, I didn’t really want to be emotional to be honest,” Chan said after his skate. “This is the best Olympic experience out of the three, because I was in control. I was not dying out of breath. I had no fear.”

Fans thanked the three-time world champion and two-time Olympic silver medallist following his performance in South Korea.

“With that skate, Patrick Chan ends his #Olympic career. Patrick, you’ve made all of Canada extremely proud!” Skate Canada said on Twitter.

“No matter the outcome today, Patrick Chan is, and always will be, a skating legend,” tweeted Canada’s Kurt Browning, another skating legend.

Chan wrapped up his Olympic career when he finished 9th in the men’s single free skate at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. He opened with a solid quadruple toe loop, but tripled his second quad in a shaky skate. Chan was sixth after Friday’s short program after he fell on his triple Axel.

“I kind of ended on my terms. I am in the best shape I have ever been in my career. I’m the most technically strong I have been. I am the happiest I have ever been in my skating career,” Chan said. “I think that is really a positive thing, that many skaters end their career without really being happy in their heart and knowing that they gave it their all and they’re good people.”

The 27-year-old helped Canada win gold in the team event earlier in the Games.

Here’s a look at some of the reaction as Chan says farewell to his Olympic career.

–with a file from The Canadian Press