Rockets defeat Blazers following honours for ‘Winningest Coach’

The Kelowna Rockets had a tough act to follow Friday night in Kamloops when a crowd gathered early on game night to honour Blazers coach Don Hay for being the ‘Winningest Coach’ in the WHL.

Hay has achieved 743 wins in his WHL coaching career.

Following the celebration, and despite the Blazers best efforts to make their coach proud, Kelowna was first on the board.

Dillon Dube scored on a power play at 4:15 in the first period.

Kamloops’ Montana Onyebuchi evened up the game a few minutes later.

Into the last half of the second period, a nice three-way pass set up Dube for his second goal of the night and 27 of the season.

The Rockets would win the game 2-1 after a scoreless third period, improving their record to 35-18-4-1 and they remain one point behind the Everett Silvertips in the Western Conference.

Brodan Salmond was on goal for Kelowna and improved his record to 8-8-0-1. Kamloops outshot Kelowna 29-27.

Kelowna hosts the Edmonton Oil Kings Saturday night.

The game at Prospera Place in Kelowna will feature Talk Today with the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Kelowna branch highlighting the importance of mental health.