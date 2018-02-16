Swiss skiers cleared to practice after recovering from norovirus at 2018 Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The two Swiss freestyle skiers who contracted norovirus at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics have recovered and have been cleared to return to training, a team official said on Saturday.

Fabian Boesch and Elias Ambuehl were the first athletes at the Games confirmed to have been hit by the highly contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.

Swiss team media official Erika Herzig told Reuters that both athletes were feeling better and would train ahead of Sunday’s slopestyle qualification.

“Elias did not have too bad of a case. Fabian was a little worse, but they are both okay now and will train,” said Herzig.

“We are very relieved.”

The men’s slopestyle qualification begins on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. local time