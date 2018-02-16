Deadline looms for Calgary’s Midfield Mobile Home Park

The last Midfield Mobile Home Park residents are on their way out, ahead of Monday’s deadline to vacate the property.

On Friday, crews worked to demolish some of the remaining structures in the park. Residents were initially supposed to leave last year, however, a judge pushed the move out date back.

“It is anticipated that demolition of existing structures, removal of infrastructure and cleaning of site will take place into late spring of 2018,” read a statement released by the City of Calgary.

“Plans for the land have not been determined at this time.”

The decision to close down the park was made back in 2014 by Calgary city council. The move was made due to concerns over the quality of water and sewer lines that serve the park, according to the city.

Residents impacted by the decision, like Lori Sperling, were offered financial compensation by the city. Sperling has called the park home since May of 2004 and on Friday she was at the park surveying what remains inside her home.

“I have so many great memories and this is a really close, tight-knit community,” Sperling said. She plans to walk out of the park minutes before the deadline on Monday.

“It’s really sad.”