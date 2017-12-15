Details of proposed new deal for Midfield Park residents under wraps

They may have lost the court battle, but it may not be a lost cause. Even though it has felt that way to residents of Midfield Mobile Home Park in Calgary.

“What more can you do, if the law doesn’t have your back?” resident Calan Lovstrom said.

Last week, a judge dismissed residents’ request for better compensation, but pushed their eviction date until after Christmas.

On Monday, the contentious matter will be back before city council.

Ward 11 Councillor Jeromy Farkas said he wants to do the right thing and plans to bring forward a new deal to council.

Farkas said due to the legal nature of his proposal, the city’s legal department told him to keep his plan quiet until the meeting.

“This needs to still be on city council’s radar,” Farkas said.

“I think we have an opportunity to use the fresh faces to take a new look at this and come up with a better or new deal.”

Even without details, residents are starting to feel hopeful again.

“I’m actually glad there are people at city hall who care about the citizens of Midfield. It didn’t seem that way before,” Lovstrom said.

Farkas will only say he wants council to offer residents fair compensation.

Adding to the resurgence of support are Calgarians like Carlo Velcic, who is holding a rally at city hall on Monday for Midfield Park residents

“I don’t know anybody at Midfield, but if we can do something, we have to. We can’t let this go on, it’s wrong,” Velcic said.

The rally is planned for Monday at 9:30 a.m.