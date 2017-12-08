Decision on Midfield Park lawsuit expected from Calgary judge Friday

A judge is expected to decide on Friday how to settle a dispute between residents at the Midfield Mobile Home Park and the City of Calgary.

The city announced years ago it planned to close the property permanently due to aging and irreparable infrastructure.

Residents living in the park were served with eviction notices and told they’d have to move out by Sept. 30, 2017. However, a September court injunction delayed the park’s pending closure.

The case returned to the courts on Nov. 22, at which time Justice Colleen Kenny heard arguments from the City of Calgary’s lawyers and lawyers representing tenants of the mobile home park.

Kenny reserved her decision until Dec. 8; it’s expected she’ll hand down her decision by mid-afternoon Friday.

“The people who are still [living in the mobile home park], obviously the hope is that they’re still going to continue to be there, and they’ll be there until the city does issue a valid notice for eviction,” said Matthew Farrell from the Guardian Law Group, who represents some of the Midfield residents.

“For the majority of the people, they’ve already left. So, for the majority of people, the central issue here is compensation – proper compensation — for what’s been done to them.”

“They’ll find a lot of good reasons to kick us out of there, but I’m not going no place,” Midfield Mobile Home Park resident Rudy Prediger said. “I told them that a long time ago. If they come and arrest me and haul me out of there with a sheriff then fine.”

— With files from Jill Croteau, Carolyn Kury de Castillo and Christa Dao