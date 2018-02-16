Lynn Lake RCMP rescue neglected puppies

Two puppies were rescued last week from a home in Black Sturgeon Falls First Nation by Lynn Lake RCMP.

The police were told by a neighbour the dogs had been locked up in the house for several weeks after the owner went out of town.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found a female dog and several puppies – two of which had died.

“For a dog who had obviously not received much care and affection, the mother dog was friendly with us when we got there – almost like she knew we were there to help,” responding officer Sgt. Kyle McFadyen said.

He and his partner took the mother and the two live puppies back to headquarters, and gave them food and water.

Someone in the community had tried to rescue a fifth puppy, but it died not long after being removed from the home.

Investigators said the dogs may have been locked in the dark bedroom in which they were found for up to three weeks, without receiving food or water. All of the canines were found to have a bacterial skin infection.

Const. Lindsay Evans took the three surviving dogs home with her, and gave them a bath. The mother was unable to produce milk for her puppies due to starvation, so Const. Evans gave the youngsters appropriate nourishment.

“The pups needed some immediate care and Lynn Lake doesn’t have a whole lot of immediate care available,” Sgt. McFadyen said. “Coincidentally Const. Evans needed to go to Thompson the following day so she brought the three dogs — the mum and the two puppies — home with her, cleaned them up and fed them, and gave them some much needed love and they were able to bring them down to the Northern Manitoba Paws in Need the next day.”

Lynn Lake is a three and a half hour drive from Thompson. Police officers in Manitoba are also animal protection officers under the Animal Care Act.

“Animals deserve to be cared for and have access to food and water and all those things, so it concerns us that that wasn’t taken into consideration in that case,” Sgt. McFadyen said.

“The pups have received their basic veterinary treatment and seem to be doing very well, both the mum and the two pups.”

Sgt. McFadyen said animal cruelty charges may be pending based on what investigators find.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lynn Lake RCMP at 204-356-8862 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.