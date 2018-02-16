Week 6 – Reid Wilkins takes on the YMCA Community Health Challenge

Have you ever walked through a rec centre, seen someone doing an exercise, and thought to yourself, “Hey, I could do that!”

I’ve certainly had that thought several times in the six weeks I’ve been visiting the Don Wheaton YMCA as part of the YMCA Community Health Challenge.

This week, I tried several of them! My trainer, Damien, put me through a circuit on Friday. This involved a variety of exercises that tested my strength, balance, and cardio.

One exercise sounds pretty fun and simple. Take a medicine ball. Throw it against a trampoline. Catch it. Repeat for 30 seconds.

That’s one activity I’d seen people doing. Now that I’ve done it, it’s not so simple. First of all, the medicine ball weighs 15 pounds. Also, it comes back at you fast off the trampoline! And you’d better be accurate on the throw or it could be flying back right at your face.

After the 30 seconds, my whole body was tired. Arms from throwing and catching, legs from balancing and throwing and core from turning.

It was a great workout that involved nine other exercises. I’ve enjoyed learning different ways to build strength and endurance.

Monday will be an interesting day. I’ll be getting a body scan to see how my weight and body composition have changed since I started in January. Check back here for the results!

