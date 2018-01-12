Week one – Reid Wilkins takes on the YMCA Community Health Challenge

It all looks so difficult, doesn’t it?

Lifting that weight over your head. Straining with the leg press. Balancing on one leg while reaching to touch your calf.

Difficult, yes. Impossible, definitely not.

I wasn’t sure what to expect when I signed up for the YMCA Community Health Challenge. I’ve been fairly active as a distance runner since 2010 but don’t do much else for activity. Would I be able to withstand a new regimen under the watchful of a personal trainer?

Well, one week in, it’s so far, so good. Thankfully, I have an awesome trainer named Damien at the Don Wheaton YMCA. On Monday, Damien started me off slow while still making me feel challenged. Thursday’s workout left me more fatigued but also confident with what I’d already learned.

Am I lifting a lot of weight? No. Am I sore for about 36 hours after the workout? You bet. Am I looking forward to seeing Damien again on Monday? Absolutely!

Follow along each week until the end of March as Reid attempts the YMCA Community Health Challenge