January 19, 2018 2:47 pm

Week 2 – Reid Wilkins takes on the YMCA Community Health Challenge

By Radio Host  630CHED

Reid Wilkins learned a new exercise during week two of the YMCA Community Health Challenge.

Reid Wilkins/630 CHED
“The Dead Bug” leaves me feeling squashed.

Damien introduced me to the exercise on Tuesday with the hope I could do two sets of 10 reps. Well, I did the 20 total reps, but had to rest frequently along the way! No way I could 10 in a row.

The exercise is supposed to strengthen my lower back, so clearly that needs a lot of work. My limbs are quivering when I’m done with the dead bug!

Other than that, the workouts are going well. I feel challenged, but not overwhelmed.

I was encouraged that Damien, my personal trainer, bumped up the weight I was lifting in a couple of exercises! Sure, I didn’t start with a lot of weight, but it’s cool that I feel stronger after just two weeks!

Follow along each week until the end of March as Reid attempts the YMCA Community Health Challenge.

