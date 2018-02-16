Edmonton Eskimos add depth

After signing running back John White on Thursday, Edmonton Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said, “you can never have too many running backs.” Sunderland took that a step further Friday signing another running back.

Travon Van will return to the Eskimos for his fourth CFL season and second in Edmonton after agreeing to a one-year contract with the Green and Gold.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos bring back running back John White

Van was one of five starting running backs for the Eskimos in 2017. Sunderland does not expect the injury bug to hit like it did last year, but he will be prepared if it does.

“If any team in pro football knows the importance of depth, we do after last season,” said Sunderland “You can never have too many running backs, they get hit more than anybody. I’d rather play it safe than be sorry.”

Van played in six games last year rushing for 283 yards and three touchdowns while picking up another TD and 69 yards on 17 receptions.

The Eskimos currently have six international running backs under contract. C.J. Gable, White, Van and Ladarius Perkins all played last year while Marion Grice spent time on the practice roster. Korliss Marshall is a rookie out of Eastern Illinios and is the other American running back on the roster. The Eskimos also re-signed Canadian running back Pascal Lochard earlier this offseason.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos’ free agency tracker

The Eskimos also announced Friday they have signed international receiver Juron Criner to a one-year deal.

Criner spent the last two seasons in Ottawa where he had 30 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games spread over two seasons. The 28-year-old, six-foot-three-inch, 220-pound Criner had his best game in last season’s East final when he hauled in 11 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.