RCMP investigating armed robbery in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Upper Tantallon on Thursday.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a robbery at 11:37 p.m. near a business on Hammonds Plains Road.
The Mounties say two male suspects wearing masks and believed to be in their mid-20s, entered the business and demanded money. One of the men was reportedly carrying a gun.
Both men eventually left with an undetermined amount of cash and drove off in a grey SUV.
Although the RCMP conducted extensive patrols, their suspects were not found.
The Mounties say the investigation is ongoing but are now asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact RCMP at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.
