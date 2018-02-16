Three arrested after alleged fight, gunshot in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police have arrested three men after a gun shot was heard following a report of several men fighting early Friday morning.
Police responded to the area of Brunswick Street and Uniacke Street just after 2:30 a.m. after reports of the alleged fighting.
Police say the shot was heard as officers were en route.
Officers arrived and arrested three men. Police say it’s not believed anyone was hit by a bullet.
The investigation is ongoing.
