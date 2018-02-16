Three arrested after alleged fight, gunshot in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police have arrested three men after a gun shot was heard following a report of several men fighting early Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of Brunswick Street and Uniacke Street just after 2:30 a.m. after reports of the alleged fighting.

NEW: Three adult males arrested after allegedly fighting/reports of a gun shot in Uniacke Square. Halifax Police say no one was hit or injured. Investigation ongoing. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/fnDdVC31Bp — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) February 16, 2018

Police say the shot was heard as officers were en route.

Officers arrived and arrested three men. Police say it’s not believed anyone was hit by a bullet.

The investigation is ongoing.