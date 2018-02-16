Lindsay police looking for suspect after chainsaws stolen from Canadian Tire
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are seeking a suspect in the theft of two chainsaws.
On Thursday, police say a man around midday entered the Canadian Tire store on Kent Street and attempted to leave without paying for chainsaws and tools worth more than $1,800.
“The suspect attempted to distract staff and convince them that the articles had been paid for,” said Insp. Mark Mitchell. “Staff members followed the suspect and tried to intervene.”
Police say the suspect fled the store in a dark grey or silver four-door sedan. Some of the stolen items were recovered in the parking lot.
However, the store says it’s missing two Husqvarna chainsaws: one is a 60-cubic-centimetre-24-inch tool and the second is a 55-cubic-centimetre-20-inch chainsaw.
Police posted a surveillance image asking for the public’s assistance.
