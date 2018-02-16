EXCLUSIVE: New van to roll in for On Rock Community Services

After a difficult start of year — including water damage and a broken van — On Rock Community Services, in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

The organization’s direcftor, Kim Reid, said that after Global News’ story, his fortunes changed substantially when he picked up the phone Thursday.

On the other end was Mike Fitzgerald, of the charitable Tenequip Foundation.

Fitzgerald was calling to say the foundation would spring for a new van — paying somewhere in the neighbourhood of $15,000 and $20,000.

“It’s just beautiful to see the community come together,” Reid said.

The food bank relies on the van to make deliveries.

According to Fitzgerald, supporting groups like On Rock is an important function of the foundation’s mandate.

“It starts at home, goes out to your neighbourhood and goes out to your community,” he said.

Last year about 180 West Island families were On Rock clients.

Reid said that number has almost doubled since, mostly due to the influx of refugees.

On Rock hopes to purchase the new van sometime in the next couple weeks.