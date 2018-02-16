Crews tackle two unrelated fires in northwest Calgary

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) tackled two unrelated house fires in the northwest section of the city in less than 12 hours.

At around 8 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to a residence on Panorama Hills Way N.W., the CFD said in a news release.

Smoke was seen coming from the residence and the fire was quickly contained and extinguished.

There were no injuries, but the smoke damage was extensive.

Firefighters were later called to Storybook Terrace N.W. around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Fire crews contained the fire to the home and the resident escaped uninjured.

The CFD noted the homes had working smoke detectors and credit the devices for minimizing injuries at both incidents.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.