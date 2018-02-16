Manitoba premier Brian Pallister to announce new measures

Manitoba’s premier says he’ll announce measures next week to ensure that complaints of inappropriate conduct are dealt with.

Brian Pallister says one of the changes will involve creating an arm’s-length body that people can go to with concerns.

Pallister made the comments after announcing that two complaints about inappropriate conduct have come across his desk since his P-C government took office two years ago.

He says the allegations were from the same person and the situation was dealt with, but did not say if any disciplinary action was taken.

Manitoba N-D-P Leader Wab Kinew has begun an internal investigation into allegations that former cabinet minister Stan Struthers groped and tickled women.

(The Canadian Press)