Former Manitoba premier to speak on Struthers sexual harassment complaints

Manitoba will hear from former NDP leader Greg Selinger Tuesday.

The former premier will be speaking at his constituency office at 12:30 p.m. and is expected to weigh in on recent allegations against a minister who was active while Selinger was running the province.

READ MORE: More women speak out about former NDP minister Stan Struthers, call him ‘Tickle-Me Stan’

This is the first time Selinger is speaking out since the complaints against Struthers came to light.

Global News reached out to Selinger last week but was told he was out of the country.

We will aim to livestream the briefing on our web page.